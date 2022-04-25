Far-right Le Pen plots parliament win after loss to Macron

By ELAINE GANLEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is gathering her party’s troops, not to mourn her loss in the presidential election but to plot out a victory in France’s parliamentary election in June. Le Pen lost Sunday to centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who voters gave a second term in office. Still, she captured her highest-ever level of support 41.5%, an achievement for a candidate who has for years been seen as too extreme. Le Pen’s high score laid bare a fractured nation between what Le Pen calls the “France of the forgotten” and the “elitists” of staunchly pro-EU Macron. Le Pen called a national meeting of her far-right National Rally party on Monday to chart the way ahead.