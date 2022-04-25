EC chief: Russian aggression is threat to Europe’s security

NEW DELHI (AP) — The president of the European Commission says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a direct threat to Europe’s security. Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to India that Moscow’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine will be a strategic failure. She says the European Union is doing all it can to help Ukraine fight for its freedom. Von der Leyen’s visit to India is seen as part of Western efforts to encourage New Delhi to reduce ties with Russia in response to the invasion. India has stood back from international efforts to criticize Russia and impose economic sanctions on Moscow. India was an ally of Moscow during the Cold War but has since sought to maintain ties with both Russia and Western nations.