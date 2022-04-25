Dutch open sexual misconduct probe at ‘The Voice of Holland’

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch public prosecutor’s office has opened a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct at the “The Voice of Holland” talent show. The prosecutor’s office said Monday it’s acting on five complaints against four people at the television show. Authorities now officially considered them suspects after the first allegations were aired in January. The show was taken off the air when it became one of the most serious #MeToo reckonings yet to hit the Dutch entertainment world. It focuses on a show created in the Netherlands but broadcast in local versions around the globe.