CEO parent appeals conviction in college bribery case

By COLLIN BINKLEY

AP Education Writer

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts business executive who was sentenced to 15 months in prison in the college admissions cheating scandal has appealed his conviction. John Wilson argued in a brief filed Monday that he believed he was making legitimate donations, not bribes, to get his three children into elite universities. Wilson was convicted on a range of fraud and bribery charges after a jury trial last year. Prosecutors had said he paid $1.2 million in bribes to cheat the college admission system. His sentence was the longest in the case. He is requesting an acquittal of all charges or a new trial.