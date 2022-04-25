Canadian report warns of extremist infiltration in military

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian Armed Forces is not doing enough to detect and prevent white supremacists and other violent extremists from infiltrating the military, said a report released by Defense Minister Anita Anand. The report comes after a yearlong review by a panel of retired Armed Forces members and follows a number of incidents linking some military personnel with violent extremism and hate groups, including white supremacists and neo-Nazis. The report describes the suspected presence of extremists in the military as a “pressing moral, social and operational issue,″ with such members representing a threat to unit cohesion and Canadians’ trust in the institution.