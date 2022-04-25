Brazil court deals blow to massive Amazon gold mine project

By FABIANO MAISONNAVE

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian federal court has upheld the suspension of an environmental license for what would be the largest open-pit gold mine in the nation’s Amazon rainforest, dealing a blow to the Canada-based company behind the project. Belo Sun Mining Corp. was appealing the same court’s 2017 ruling that its consultation with local Indigenous peoples and study on the project’s socio-environmental impacts didn’t meet the criteria required by the National Indian Foundation. In a 3-0 vote, the court maintained its prior ruling. Belo Sun can appeal the decision to a higher court. Its Volta Grande project is located on the banks of the Xingu River, in the state of Para.