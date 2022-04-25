Biden endorses moderate incumbent in Oregon House race

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden is endorsing incumbent Democrat Rep. Kurt Schrader for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. Schrader is a moderate who has voted against some of Biden’s priorities in the past, including a money-saving plan to let Medicare negotiate the price it pays for prescription drugs. Schrader is running against Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the recently redrawn 5th District in the May 17 primary. He’s seeking an eighth term. McLeod-Skinner has the backing of many progressives. Oregon’s 5th District is in the northwest part of the state and includes coastal communities and the state capital, Salem.