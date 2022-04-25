17 dead in Russian military research facility fire last week

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say at least 17 people have died in last week’s fire at a military research facility northwest of Moscow. The regional government in Tver said Monday that so far only five of the victims had been identified. The blaze at the Central Research Institute for Air and Space Defense of the Russian Defense Ministry in Tver erupted Thursday and it took authorities a day to put it out. Officials previously said 27 people were injured and 13 of them were hospitalized. The research institute was involved in the development of some of the state-of-the-art Russian weapons systems reportedly including the Iskander missile.