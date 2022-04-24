Warren calls McCarthy a ‘liar’ and ‘traitor’ over Jan 6 tape

By HOPE YEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is slamming Rep. Kevin McCarthy as a “liar and a traitor” over recordings that show the House Republican leader, despite his denials, placing responsibility on Donald Trump for the Capitol riot and suggesting Trump should resign. It’s unusually strong language to use against the House Republican leader, who’s in line to become speaker if Republicans win control of the House in the November elections. But Warren’s statement reflects a swell of Democratic criticism against McCarthy. They point to McCarthy’s recorded comments in January 2021 as proof that GOP lawmakers at the highest levels privately acknowledge Trump’s role at insurrection at the Capitol yet continue to defend him in public.