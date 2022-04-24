Spain vows to be transparent in probe of Pegasus spyware use

By ARITZ PARRA

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities are pledging full transparency as they launch inquiries into the allegations that the phones of dozens of supporters of Catalan independence were hacked with controversial spyware only sold to government agencies. Minister Félix Bolaños has announced an internal probe by the intelligence agency, a special parliamentary commission, and a separate investigation by Spain’s ombudsman to show transparency. Catalonia’s separatist government says it was putting “on hold” relations with national authorities after cybersecurity experts in Canada revealed “massive political espionage.” Citizen Lab said traces of Pegasus and other spyware by two Israeli companies were identified in devices of 65 people, including elected officials, activists, lawyers and European lawmakers.