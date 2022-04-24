Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian military officer says that a new Russian intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of carrying several hypersonic weapons. Col. Gen. Sergei Karakayev said Sunday in televised remarks that the new Sarmat ICBM was test-fired for the first time Wednesday. It’s designed to carry several Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles. Russia’s Defense Ministry has said the Sarmat was launched Wednesday from the Plesetsk launch facility in northern Russia and its practice warheads have successfully reached mock targets on the Kura firing range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.