Kemp and Perdue to clash in Georgia GOP governor’s debate

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and top Republican challenger David Perdue will meet Sunday for the first of three scheduled debates over the next eight days. The debates come as time grows short to persuade the many Georgia voters who will cast ballots ahead of election day May 24. Counties can begin mailing absentee ballots Monday. Early in-person voting begins May 2. Both Kemp and Perdue are telling supporters that they are the best Republican to defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams. Perdue is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who has been focused on defeating Kemp. The incumbent argues his 2018 victory proves he is the best to beat Abrams, touting his gubernatorial record.