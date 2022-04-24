Skip to Content
Israeli court rejects appeal in deadly Gaza beach airstrike

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has rejected a request to reopen an investigation into the deaths of four Palestinian children who were killed by an Israeli airstrike while playing on the beach in the Gaza Strip during a 2014 war. In its ruling Sunday, the court upheld earlier decisions by Israeli military investigators and legal authorities determining the incident was a tragic mistake. The appeal was filed by three human rights groups. They said the decision was evidence that Israel is unable to prosecute wrongdoing by its soldiers. 

