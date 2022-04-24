Israel strikes southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it’s struck Lebanon with artillery fire after a rocket was fired into Israel. The army said the rocket landed in an open area in northern Israel overnight, causing no injuries. But shortly after, the military said it struck “the sources of the projectile launched and an infrastructure target in southern Lebanon” early on Monday. It says “routine activity” in northern Israel was continuing. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire. Israel and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group are bitter enemies that fought an inconclusive monthlong war in 2006. The border area has remained tense but mostly quiet since then.