Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:35 PM

In Kyiv, Blinken and Austin announce aid, diplomatic surge

KION

By MATTHEW LEE
AP Diplomatic Writer

NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER (AP) — The Biden administration has unveiled new U.S. military assistance and a diplomatic surge for Ukraine as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin completed a secrecy-shrouded visit to the capital of Kyiv. Blinken and Austin informed Ukraine’s president of a more than $300 million package of foreign military financing and a $165 million sale of ammunition. They also said President Joe Biden would announce his pick for a U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and that American diplomats who left ahead of Russia’s invasion in February would start returning to the country this coming week.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content