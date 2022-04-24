Far from home, Ukrainian refugees pray at Easter for peace

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Far from home and unsure when or even if they will ever return, Ukrainians displaced by war gathered at churches across Eastern Europe on Sunday for the Orthodox Easter holiday. The celebrated in safety and to pray for an end to the fighting with Russia that rages in their home country. Hundreds of believers crowded into the Church of Saint Michael in Hungary’s capital of Budapest to take part in a liturgy delivered by a Ukrainian priest. Following the service, worshippers lined the street in front of the church, where the priest blessed their Easter baskets packed with offerings. Dozens of Ukrainian refugees also attended an Easter service in Bucharest, Romania, where a choir sang religious songs in Ukrainian.