DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

By STEVE PEOPLES and BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In taking on Disney, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals. And that message is that there’s nothing or no one he won’t fight as he plots his political future. Those who know DeSantis aren’t surprised by his decision to punish the entertainment giant for challenging his political priorities. The 43-year-old Republican has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to fight while in office. But DeSantis’ decision to use the levels of government to settle a political feud with Disney is a step further than he’s gone before.