Child’s body found after tour boat sank in Japan’s far north

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Rescuers searching since a tour boat carrying 26 people apparently sank off far northeastern Japan have found the body of an 11th victim. The search is continuing Monday as questions intensify about why the vessel sailed in rough weather at a known hazardous location. The boat with two crew was taking 24 passengers on a scenic tour at Shiretoko National Park on Hokkaido Island when it sent a distress call Saturday afternoon saying it was sinking. The location was near Kashuni Waterfall, which is known as a difficult place to maneuver boats because of its rocky coastline and strong tide. The weather conditions had sent other boats into port, so none was near enough to help when the Kazu 1 made its distress call.