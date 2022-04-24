Bahrain to ban single-use plastic bags from September

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The island kingdom of Bahrain says it will start banning the import, distribution and sale of single-use lightweight plastic bags from mid-September. It’s the latest move by an oil-producer in the Persian Gulf to advance carbon reduction goals. The statement Sunday from Bahrain’s state-run news agency did not specify how the upcoming ban would be enforced, whether by fining distributors of the ubiquitous thin bags or charging people for their use. Bahrain’s move follows those of nearby emirates Dubai and Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates, which recently declared they would get rid of the thin plastic bags in hopes of curbing litter and minimizing greenhouse emissions caused by plastic bag production.