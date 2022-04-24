At Gallipoli battlefields, travelers remember fallen Anzacs

By EMRAH GUREL and SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

CANAKKALE, Turkey (AP) — Travelers from Australia and New Zealand joined dignitaries at the former World War I battlefields of Gallipoli in northwest Turkey for a dawn service to honor soldiers who were killed during an unsuccessful British-led campaign that aimed to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war. As the sun rose Monday, participants held a minute of silence to reflect on the sacrifices of tens of thousands of soldiers from the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps, known as Anzacs, who landed at the beaches at Gallipoli 107 years ago. Gallipoli has become a place for pilgrimage for many Australians and New Zealanders. But the ongoing coronavirus pandemic kept the number of visitors small.