Tour boat in Mexico hits whale or whale shark, 6 injured

LA PAZ, Mexico (AP) — Authorities in the Mexico say a small tour boat hit a whale or a whale shark off the Baja California Sur coastal city of La Paz, injuring six people. The state civil defense office posted a video clip showing the open boat, which had an awning, hit something in the open water. The boat careens out of the water with sufficient force to throw one passenger through the awning and possibly off the vessel. The civil defense office said Saturday that three children aboard the craft suffered light injuries. But two adults were hospitalized after the accident, which occurred Friday.