Ebola case confirmed in Congo’s west Equateur province

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO and CARLEY PETESCH

Associated Press

BENI, Congo (AP) — Congo health authorities have confirmed a new Ebola case in the northwest Equateur Province in the city of Mbandaka, declaring an outbreak nearly four months after the last one ended in the central African nation. The World Health Organization says the one case was confirmed in a 31-year-old man who began experiencing symptoms on April 5 and sought treatment at a health facility after more than a week of being taken care of at home. He was admitted to an Ebola treatment center Thursday for intensive care but died the same day. Efforts to stem the outbreak are underway. This is Congo’s 14th recorded Ebola outbreak since the virus was first discovered in the conflict-ridden country in 1976, and the third in the Equateur Province since 2018.