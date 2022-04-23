Aid group says tribal violence kills 8 in Sudan’s Darfur

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — An aid worker and activists say tribal violence between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s war-ravaged Darfur region has killed at least 8 people including a woman and a child. The clashes erupted Thursday with the killing of two people by an unknown assailant around the Kreinik area of West Darfur province, said Adam Regal, the spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur charity. The following day, militias known as janjaweed attacked a camp for displaced people just to the south of Kreinik, burning down dozens of houses and forcing large numbers of people to flee.