UN rights chief sees ‘horror story’ of violations in Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ human rights office has pointed to what it says is growing evidence of war crimes since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, declaring that humanitarian law appears to have been “tossed aside.” Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, said Friday that “our work to date has detailed a horror story of violations perpetrated against civilians.” Her office’s mission in Ukraine so far has verified 5,264 civilian casualties, including 2,345 deaths, since the war began on Feb. 24. It said that 92.3% of those were recorded in Ukrainian government-controlled territory. Bachelet said that “the actual numbers are going to be much higher” as more details emerge from places such as Mariupol where there is intense fighting.