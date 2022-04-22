Trump’s Oz, Vance endorsements bring cash windfall, backlash

By JILL COLVIN, MARC LEVY and JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s late endorsements in hypercompetitive Republican Senate primaries in Ohio and Pennsylvania have unlocked a flood of support for his chosen candidates, including millions in cash. But the endorsements have also provoked backlash from some Republicans who believe Trump has betrayed his core supporters by backing “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance in Ohio and TV’s Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. Both candidates have been criticized for being insufficiently committed to the former president and his “America First” agenda. The blowback has included calls by a major conservative group aligned with a Vance rival to boycott the rally Trump is holding Saturday night.