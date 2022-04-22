Tennessee gov: No new details yet why he canceled execution

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is declining to provide any new information surrounding why they had to call off the state’s first execution since the pandemic began. However, the Republican said Friday that more information will likely be provided next week. The night before. the Republican issued a statement saying there had been an “oversight in preparation for lethal injection” and granted a temporary reprieve in the planned execution of 72-year-old Oscar Smith. An attorney for Smith, Amy Harwell, later told reporters that her office had been told the issue involved a “mishandling” of the drugs.