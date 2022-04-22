Sweden charges man with spying on military installations

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A man has been charged with spying on 13 military installations in Sweden — obtaining information that would “make it possible to map military infrastructure of great importance for national defense.” The 51-year-old, whose name and citizenship were not given, had spread information on a secret internet forum. Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said the installations involved are defense facilities “important for Sweden’s ability to defend the country in the event of war,” adding that the information is ”interesting for foreign powers.”