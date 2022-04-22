Sheriff: Hotline counselor sent obscene pics to teen caller

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a crisis hotline counselor in Florida sent explicit material to a teenager who called asking for help. The teen called the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s 211 hotline around 9:30 p.m. on March 28. She left her contact information so an intervention specialist could return the call. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials say a man called back and spoke to her for an hour. He called back on a private line and asked for her Instagram username. He sent obscene videos and photos and asked for naked pictures. She refused and told a school resource officer the next day.