Scorsese’s Film Foundation launches free virtual theater

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Film Foundation, the nonprofit founded by Martin Scorsese dedicated to film preservation, is launching a virtual theater to stream classic films free of charge. The film organization announced Friday that the Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room will launch May 9 with the presentation of “I Know Where I’m Going!,” Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s Scotland-set romance, recently restored by the Film Foundation and the British Film Institute’s National Archive. The screening room will present films in a live-event manner, with movies playing at a specific time and accompanied by introductions and conversations.