Police in Spain view 2 Russian killings as gender violence

By CIARÁN GILES

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Police in northeastern Spain say they are treating the slaying of a Russian woman and her daughter this week as a case of domestic violence. They say the husband, Russian businessman Sergei Protosenya, who was also found dead, is the main suspect. Girona regional police said investigators have ruled out that killings were related to any criminal gangs or a similar case this week in Moscow. Police on Tuesday found the bodies of two Russian women, a 53-year mother and an 18-year-old daughter, with stab wounds in bed in their house in the tourist town of Lloret de Mar on Tuesday. Protosenya, 55, was found hanged in the patio. Spain’s leader says the country must eradicate domestic violence.