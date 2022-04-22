Michigan GOP to pick candidates with Trump clout on the line

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans are meeting to pick candidates for statewide races that former President Donald Trump has sought to sway while flirting with another run for the White House. About 2,500 delegates will vote Saturday at a convention hall in Grand Rapids. The event is a test of Trump’s clout, particularly in contests for attorney general and secretary of state. Trump is backing his allies Matthew DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state. The political newcomers support his false claims about his 2020 loss. Trump’s preferred slate has drawn criticism, however, from Republicans who view the candidates as unelectable against Democratic incumbents.