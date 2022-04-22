Mexican police find body of missing woman in cistern

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The haunting story of a young woman left on the side of a highway late at night in northern Mexico has ended in tragedy, after her decomposing body was found in a subterranean water tank at a motel. The story of Debanhi Escobar made headlines because of a haunting photo taken by a driver who was supposed to take her home that night. The driver, who worked for a taxi application, took the photo to show she got out of his car alive on April 8. Nobody saw her until Thursday when workers at a motel reported foul odors coming from the water holding tank.