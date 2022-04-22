Le Pen’s far-right vision: Retooling France at home, abroad

By ELAINE GANLEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Marine Le Pen’s vision for France — if the far-right leader wins Sunday’s presidential runoff — would include no Muslim headscarves in public, schoolchildren in uniforms and laws passed by referendum. Polls portray the centrist French President Emmanuel Macron as the front-runner, but the race is tight and a Le Pen will is possible. Such an outcome could rock France’s system of governance, jolt the dynamics of the 27-nation European Union and unnerve NATO allies in Washington and beyond. Le Pen says she would retool the country’s political system and the French Constitution to accommodate her populist agenda and put all things French ahead of the EU. Le Pen says she would also think twice about sending weapons to Ukraine.