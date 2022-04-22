Kentucky man gets life term in killing of Illinois deputy

CARLYLE, Ill. (AP) — A 40-year-old Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the December shooting death of an Illinois sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ray Tate was sentenced Friday for the killing of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley. Riley was responding to a motorist assist call when he was fatally shot. Tate, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was arrested later that day after he allegedly committed a home invasion in the Illinois community of Carlyle.