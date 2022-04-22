Honduras ex-president Hernández to face charges in US court

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is expected to appear virtually in federal court in New York to face drug trafficking and weapons charges after he was arrested in Honduras and extradited to the United States. Hernández boarded an airplane in Honduras with agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Thursday. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Hernández abused his position as president of Honduras “to operate the country as a narco-state.” Hernández has denied any wrongdoing. In a video message released Thursday, he said he is being ”unjustly subjected to prosecution.”