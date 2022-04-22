Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law new guidelines involving race-based discussions in businesses and school, part his campaign against critical race theory. DeSantis signed the bill Friday in South Florida. The legislation was passed by lawmakers earlier this year. It bars instruction that says members of one race are inherently racist, that they should feel guilt for past actions committed by others of the same race or that a person’s status as privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by their race. DeSantis’ focus on culture war issues such as race and gender have made him one of the nation’s most popular GOP politicians and a likely 2024 presidential candidate.