Fatal Indiana fire: `We tried our best to get the kids out’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An uncle of four young children who died in an Indiana mobile home fire says survivors did “everything we could” to try to rescue the kids. The children were age 2, 3, 5 and 10. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they died Thursday morning in the blaze in Fort Wayne. Authorities have not released the names of the children, but an 18-year-old uncle who was among four people who survived the fire, Travis Garrison, spoke to The Journal Gazette. The children were his sister’s. Garrison told the newspaper, “We tried our best to get the kids out.”