Deputy kills man in altercation inside North Dakota school

MOTT, N.D. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy killed a man inside a North Dakota public school after the man refused orders to leave the building. The Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was responding to a report of a disturbance at Mott-Regent school about 3 p.m. Thursday when he was attacked by a man identified as Jeffrie Ray Glover Jr. The sheriff’s office said in a release it was a “lethal force scenario” but did not state how the man was killed. No students or staff at the school were injured. No other details were provided by sheriff’s officials or the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office. The school is in Mott, in southwestern North Dakota.