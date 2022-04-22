Case of Tulsa man charged in officer’s death goes to jury

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A jury has begun deliberating in the murder trial of a man in the fatal shooting of a Tulsa police sergeant. Deliberations in the trial of David Anthony Ware started late Friday afternoon after closing arguments, in which Ware’s attorney again showed jurors that his client was subjected to unconstitutional brutality by police Sgt. Craig Johnson during a June 2020 traffic stop. However, a prosecutor told jurors that Ware brought the violence on himself by refusing to comply with Johnson’s instructions, then deprived Johnson of his right to life. A conviction could subject Ware to the death penalty.