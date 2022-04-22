Boys Scouts bankruptcy judge approves sale of BSA warehouse

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge handling the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy has approved the BSA’s request to sell its warehouse and distribution center in North Carolina for roughly $13.5 million and lease back the property from the buyer. The BSA wants to use some of the proceeds from the sale approved Friday as part of its contribution to a proposed $2.6 billion fund to compensate tens of thousands of men who claim they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting. After a monthlong trial, the judge continues to weigh whether to approve the Boy Scouts’ reorganization plan. She noted Friday that the case presents thorny issues she has never previously faced as a bankruptcy judge.