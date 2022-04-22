4 people found dead in rural Arkansas community

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Arkansas say four people were fatally shot at two homes in a rural community but investigators have not yet determined whether the deaths are connected. The deaths were reported Thursday at two homes about a one-quarter mile apart in rural Stone County, about 75 miles north of Little Rock. Arkansas State Police say 77-year-old Shirley Watters and her 55-year-old son, James Watters, were found dead Thursday afternoon by a family member. About eight hours later, investigators were called to a nearby home where 75-year-old William Clinton Trammell, and his wife, 72-year-old Sharon Trammell, were found dead, also with gunshot wounds. No arrests have been announced.