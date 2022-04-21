War in Ukraine spurs bid to take a closer look at UN vetoes

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — After decades of complaints about vetoes in the U.N. Security Council, some momentum is building behind a proposal to subject any vetoed matter to scrutiny by the world body’s full membership in the General Assembly. That’s what Liechtenstein is proposing, and an assembly vote could come as soon as next week. The measure has gained momentum a Security Council measure demanding that Russia withdraw Ukraine was vetoed — by Russia itself. Liechtenstein says more than 55 other countries have signed on to the proposal. Among them is the United States, one of the the five countries with veto power on the 15-member council.