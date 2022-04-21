UK lawmakers vote on whether to probe Johnson’s alleged lies

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers look likely to order an investigation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson for allegedly lying about whether he broke coronavirus restrictions by attending illegal gatherings during the pandemic. The opposition Labour Party has called a vote Thursday aimed at triggering a watchdog committee probe of Johnson for allegedly misleading Parliament. Ministers found to have knowingly misled Parliament are generally expected to resign. The government initially said it would order Conservative lawmakers to oppose Labour’s motion. But it later backtracked and gave them a free vote that significantly raising the chances the measure will pass. Johnson is on an official visit to India and said he wouldn’t resign and would “get on with the job” of leading the country.