Suspected extremist attack kills 9 in northeastern Nigeria

By HARUNA UMAR and CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police and witnesses say an attack by suspected Islamic extremist rebels has killed nine people in northeast Nigeria, one of several deadly attacks this week in the troubled region. At least 15 people have been killed in attacks in northeast Nigeria this week. Witnesses said the suspected Boko Haram members stormed Geidam, a border town in Yobe State, and opened fire on residents. Dungus Abdulkareem with the Yobe State Police said those killed include two women and a retired inspector of police. Resident Babagana Umar told The Associated Press that the attackers came on foot and “began to shoot.”