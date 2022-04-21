Study mines cancer genetics to help with targeted treatment

By LAURA UNGAR

AP Science Writer

Scientists from the United Kingdom have analyzed the full genetic blueprints of more than 18,000 cancer samples, finding new patterns of mutations that could help doctors provide better, more personalized treatment. Their study was published in the journal Science on Thursday. They are not the first to do such whole-genome analyses of cancer samples. But no one has ever done so many. Researchers found 58 new clues to the causes of cancer called mutational signatures. These can help doctors determine the best way to fight a patient’s particular cancer. Researchers also created a computational tool to help doctors apply what was learned.