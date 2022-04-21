Sen. Luján ‘90%’ recovered from stroke, visits high school

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE N.M. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján says Thursday that he’s 90% recovered from his stroke. The 49-year-old spoke during a visit to Santa Fe High School, part of his first public appearances since returning to Congress in March. The stroke had put him the hospital in January and threatened to derail Democratic control of Congress. But Luján says he’s back to working on the family farm and was able to walk in an Easter pilgrimage last week. He says voters, not his health scare, will decide when he might retire. In Santa Fe, Luján and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona spoke with students about their struggles with mental health.