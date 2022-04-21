Rights group demands probe into Sri Lanka police shooting

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A leading human rights group is demanding that Sri Lankan authorities conduct a prompt and impartial probe into a police shooting. One person died and 13 others were injured in the shooting during protests over fuel price hike amid the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. The New York-based Human Rights Watch urged authorities to probe the “apparent use of excessive force by police” in the incident. Patricia Grossman, the group’s associate Asia director, said the use of live ammunition by police against demonstrators “appears to be a flagrant misuse of lethal force.” The shooting was the first by security forces during weeks of protests. It reignited widespread demonstrations across the Indian Ocean island nation.