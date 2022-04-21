NYC reservoir releases raise worries about stormier future

By MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

OLIVE, N.Y. (AP) — New York City is under fire for sometimes releasing massive amounts of water a day from a key reservoir in the Catskill Mountains. The releases help manage water levels in the Ashokan Reservoir, often around big storms. But residents downstream say the periodic surges cause ecological harm along the lower Esopus Creek. Worse still, they say the high flows can sometimes be so murky with silt they turn the scenic Hudson River tributary into the color of chocolate milk. City officials say they’re trying to balance downstream concerns with their mandate to deliver clean water.