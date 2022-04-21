Maine governor signs bill letting tribe regulate its water

By DAVID SHARP

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill that allows the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point regulate its drinking water. The law gives the Passamaquoddy the right to drill wells on tribe-owned land near Pleasant Point and to work with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency instead of state agencies. Tribal members have testified about decades of frustration over poor water quality that sometimes caused brown liquid to flow from their faucets. Two other bills dealing with Native Americans and sovereignty during Maine’s current legislative session are awaiting a final vote.