Kris Jenner testifies she had no ill feeling for Blac Chyna

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kris Jenner testified that she was happy when she heard her son Rob Kardashian was engaged to his new girlfriend Blac Chyna despite stories of violence and volatility about her. Jenner testified in a Los Angeles courtroom that she just wanted her son to be happy. Jenner was the first defendant to testify in Chyna’s $100 million lawsuit against members of the Kardashian family, alleging they conspired to have her reality show “Rob & Chyna” canceled. Her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are all expected to testify later in the trial.